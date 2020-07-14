Ligan: Cebu City police stations now COVID-free

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All of the 11 police stations in Cebu City are now fully operational.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that he gave instructions for the station commanders to already resume their anti-criminality campaign and the performance of their other functions, which include securing barangays still affected by the coronavirus disease, now that all of their personnel are back in shape.

“Aside from our focus on the fight against COVID, I implore them to fully exercise their duties and responsibilities in relation against our fight on anti-criminality especially our fight against illegal drugs and illegal gambling,” said Ligan.

At least four police stations located in Barangays Mabolo, San Nicolas, and Pardo and the one at the Carbon Public Market were placed on lockdown in the last three months after some of its personnel tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Lockdowns were already lifted in these police stations. The Mabolo Police Station was the last to lift its lockdown on Monday, July 13.

Ligan said that a lot remains to be done. The illegal drug trade in Cebu City, for one, is a pressing concern that requires their immediate attention.

However, Ligan is asking policemen under his command to exercise caution in the performance of their functions to make sure that their healths will not be compromised.

Ligan reminded the police that they could acquire the infection while dealing with COVID-positive detainees. / dcb