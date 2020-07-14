outbrain

Two NBA players positive for virus in Orlando

By: AFP July 14,2020 - 06:56 PM

In this file photo taken on March 12, 2020, an NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store in New York City. – A total of 16 NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 from 302 tests conducted last Tuesday, the league and its players union announced on June 22, 2020. | Photo by Jeenah Moon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The NBA said Monday two players have tested positive for coronavirus since teams began arriving in Orlando, Florida for the resumption of the league later this month.

An NBA statement said out of 322 players tested at the NBA Campus at Disney World since July 7, two returned positive tests.

However, the league said neither player had cleared quarantine, which would have allowed them to fully enter the NBA’s protective “bubble.”

Both players have since left the Disney World Campus to isolate at home or at isolation-housing.

Read: Rockets’ Westbrook has virus, as NBA bubble faces first test

The league said since July 1, a total of 19 NBA players had tested positive for the coronavirus during in-market testing.

Those players were staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared to leave home isolation and join the NBA Campus in Orlando.

The NBA has been in shutdown since March since the pandemic erupted across North America.

The league is relaunching its season with teams based in Orlando for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.