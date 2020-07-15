12 of 20 new COVID cases in Talisay are symptomatic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Symptomatic patients comprise the majority of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Talisay City.

On Tuesday evening, the city reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, of which 12 were swabbed after manifesting influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

According to the case update posted by the city’s Public Information Office, the 20 new cases are tagged as PT 474 to 493 and are from barangays Lawaan I – 5, San Isidro – 4, Biasong – 2, Lawaan II – 1, Dumlog -1, San Roque – 1, Tabunok – 1, Jaclupan – 1, Lagtang – 1, Bulacao – 1, Mohon – 1, and Linao – 1.

PT 474 is a 27-year-old female government worker from San Isidro. She was swabbed last July 9 after manifesting ILI symptoms.

The patient was exposed to a co-worker who earlier tested positive for COVID-19. She remains to have “minimal symptoms” and continues to be under quarantine, the PIO said.

PT 475, also a government worker, is a close contact and a family member of patient PT 474. She was also tested for COVID-19 last July 9 after she manifested ILI symptoms.

Also from Barangay San Isidro, PT 476 is a 71-year-old who experienced mild ILI symptoms and was swabbed on July 9. The city’s update said she is already asymptomatic.

The fourth new patient from San Isidro, PT 477, is a 58-year-old man who was admitted and swabbed at the Talisay District Hospital last July 10 for ILI and SARI.

The patient, who was transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center on July 11, remains in critical condition.

PT 478, on the other hand, is a 49-year-old female from Dumlog. She is a dialysis patient and is currently admitted at VSMMC.

San Roque’s PT 479 is a 28-year-old man who works in a company based in Toledo City. He was swabbed at his company’s hospital last July 11 and is now under quarantine in his workplace’s isolation facility. The PIO said that PT 479 has not visited Talisay City since March.

PT 480 was a female senior from Tabunok. The 79-year-old was admitted and swabbed last July 6 at a private hospital in Cebu City for “unresponsive and labored breathing.” The patient passed away last July 10.

PT 481 is another senior citizen from Barangay Jaclupan. The 80-year-old female had a contact with a COVID-19 positive patient as was swabbed at the TDH July 12 for SARI. She remains confined at the hospital.

Meanwhile, The patient from Lagtang is a 39-year-old who recently gave birth. She was swabbed last July 12 and is presently confined to a hospital.

PT 483, who is from Barangay Bulacao, is a 41-year-old who was swabbed last July 9 for ILI symptoms. The patient is now asymptomatic and continues to be under quarantine.

PT 484, PT 485 and PT 487 to PT489 are all from Lawaan 1. PT 484 is a nurse in a private hospital who was swabbed after having ILI symptoms. PT 485, on the other hand, is a close contact of a previously confirmed case while PT 487 is a 61-year-old male senior who is also a close contact of a confirmed case. PT 487 is asymptomatic.

PT 488 and 489 are a couple. Both of them are symptomatic and are under quarantine.

PT 486 of Barangay Mohon, on the other hand, is a 25-year-old who also had ILI symptoms and was swabbed last July 9.

Barangay Biasong, this Tuesday, has two cases: PT 490, a symptomatic 37-year-old female health care worker who is now being isolated in the hospital, and PT 491, a 26-year-old man from who was swabbed last July 8 due to ILI symptoms. He also had exposure to a COVID-19 case in his workplace.

PT 492 of Barangay Lawaan II, meanwhile, is a 29-year-old male who is identified as a close contact of PT 337. He was swabbed last July 9 and is being isolated in the city’s quarantine facility.

Barangay Linao also has one resident who was added to the city’s COVID-19 count. PT 493 is a dialysis patient who is currently admitted to a private hospital.

According to the data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Talisay City had 581 cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries as of Tuesday. / dcb