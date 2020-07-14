Two arrested for robbing water vending machine in Badian

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 20-year-old man is currently facing charges for robbery while his 17-year-old friend has been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) after both were caught stealing cash from a water vending machine in a public market in Barangay Poblacion in Badian town, southwestern Cebu.

Police Master Sergeant Vincent Aliñabo of the Badian Police Station told CDN Digital in a phone interview that the 20-year-old identified as Ariel Silvano, who is from Baranagy Banhigan, was allegedly the mastermind of the robbery.

He said that Silvano and his friend who was a minor entered the market after a drinking session at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, and came up to one of the vending machines owned by a certain Russel Babiera.

The two allegedly destroyed the lock of the part of the machine where the money was stored and stole at least P164 cash.

“Maybe they were planning to use it to buy another drink,” said Aliñabo in Cebuano.

But one of the security guards of the public market was able to spot the two and immediately called the police. They were arrested shortly after.

Silvano is currently detained in the police station pending the filing of charges for robbery while the minor was turned over tot he DSWD. /bmjo