All 262 new cases in Region 7 on July 16 came from Cebu island

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All 262 additional cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reported in Central Visayas came from Cebu, recent data from health authorities show.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) reported on its latest COVID-19 case bulletin that the region’s total number of documented COVID-19 cases has reached 12,931 as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The newly logged 262 coronavirus patients are all from Cebu, and of this number, 97 and 80 came from Cebu City and Cebu province respectively. The cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu reported 28 and 57 more COVID-19 cases respectively.

The DOH-7 said a total of 1,794 samples were tested on Thursday from two of Central Visayas’ COVID-19-dedicated molecular laboratories.

Meanwhile, the agency also recorded 129 additional recoveries and 31 deaths. Both sets of figures are from Cebu, with the bulk found in Cebu City, which was recently downgraded to a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Of the 31 new COVID-19-related mortalities reported on Thursday, data from the DOH-7 showed that 16 came from Cebu City while 7 from Cebu province.

The city also breached the 400-mark in the total number of coronavirus mortalities after it reached 405 on Thursday. This meant that Cebu City, with total confirmed cases of 7,782, has a case fatality rate of 5.2 percent.

Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City, which both remained under general community quarantine (GCQ), each has four additional COVID-19 deaths.

The DOH-7 said that they were currently monitoring a total of 6,557 active cases, and more than half of these were placed under isolation. /dbs