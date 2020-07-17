PRO-7 cops share journey to recovery from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “True wealth is health.”

This is what one of the many policemen from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) who recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) realized following his successful battle with the dreaded disease.

“Daghan ka mga realization. Ma compare nimo imong kaugalingon sa uban nga mag problema unsay kanon. Unya ikaw walay problema sa kaon, pero mas maayo pa sila kay bagsik. Ikaw unta naa kay kwarta pero di ka maka lihok-lihok,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

(You tend to have a lot of realizations. Like you compare yourself to those who have problems on what to eat. You don’t have that problem but still, they are luckier because they are healthy. You may have the money but you can’t move around.)

Parilla is among the 137 cops in Central Visayas who managed to beat the disease. As of Friday, July 17, 2020, there are a total of 301 recorded positive cases in the police force in Central Visayas, 164 of which are active cases. Four, so far, have died.

Just last Monday, July 13, PRO-7 recorded the most number of recoveries as 64 personnel were sent home after fully recovering form the virus. A ceremony was prepared for them.

Read: PRO-7 chief gets emotional as 64 cops recover from COVID-19

Parilla was one of the lucky who survived. But it wasn’t an easy road.

He said that he was devastated and frightened when he learned that he tested positive for COVID-19. He said when he experienced difficulty in breathing, he could not help but wonder if his time on earth maybe nearing its end.

When he noticed his body grow weak, he turned things around by following some routine and exercises that helped him regain his strength. He made sure to get enough sleep, he ate well, and practiced steam inhalation after waking up and before going to bed.

A huge factor was to also strengthen his mental health. He did this by taking time off from reading and watching the news online. These were all helpful in gaining his confidence which led to his recovery.

For Police Major Juanito Alaras, commander-in-charge of Mabolo Police station, mind conditioning is also one of the biggest factor to his recovery.

He, too, was infected but managed to recover.

“Di ka magpadala sa imong huna-huna,” he said.

(You shouldn’t let your worries take over.)

“Sige kag ka panic. Kung naay mamatay, mura sab kag mamatay, bisag wala man unta kay gi bati,” said Alaras.

(You tend to always panic. If someone dies, you feel you also die, even if you don’t feel sick.)

According to Alaras, he tried his best not to think about things too much and instead diverted his energy into taking care of his health, too.

He said that when he was able to look out for his health and stopped overthinking, this is when he was also able to feel that he was regaining his strength.

But he also went through some tough times. He tested positive three times and was at the isolation center for almost a month.

Giving up, though, was not an option.

He said his motivation was his family, whom he has not seen since the pandemic started.

Although these policemen were initially shocked with the news that they were positive of COVID-19, they were actually already expecting it because of their line of work.

Alaras said this he was really expecting he would eventually test positive especially when one of the areas to be first infected by the virus was in Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz, which was under his jurisdiction.

“Di gyud malikayan nga ma expose ko kay especially if naay commotion sa area. Luoy man ang mga inosente kung pasagdan lang,” said Alaras.

(You can’t really avoid being exposed especially if there is a commotion in the area. It would be a pity if we just leave the innocent behind.)

For their fellow officers who are still positive of the virus, one advice that recovered cops can give is to keep the faith no matter how hard the situation may be. /bmjo