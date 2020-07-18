Liloan offers job opportunities to town residents affected by pandemic

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The municipality of Liloan recently launched Liloan Works, an employment assistance and recovery program that will benefit residents whose source of income was severely affected by the pandemic.

In an advisory, the municipal government said that the program that will be funded from local funds will consist of the cash for work and the food for work components.

“Our Local Government will help and at the same time, we give people the opportunity to help themselves, and to reclaim unto their lives the dignity of work,” the advisory reads.

Program beneficiaries will be assigned to do urban farming; cleanup of streets, rivers or shorelines; planting of mangroves, fruit and forest trees; and other environmental endeavors.

“All health and safety protocols will be observed, including mandatory masks and social distancing,” said the town’s advisory.

The program beneficiaries are as follows:

A resident of Liloan, Cebu for at least 6 months and prior to July 2020

Presently unemployed due to retrenchment or shutdown of business during the COVID-19 pandemic

Presently unemployed due to Enhanced Community Quarantine in Cebu City

Presently without livelihood due to prohibition and/or regulation of public transportation during the pandemic

21-years-old and above, 60-years-old and below

A household member who did not qualify of financial assistance from the national government

Self-employed and whose livelihood has been severely affected by the pandemic

Persons with no pre-existing conditions that would render one immunocompromised

Persons with symptoms and not positive of COVID-19

Program application and profiling forms may be accessed at https://bit.ly/3fOnrI8 for word file and https://bit.ly/3944cId for the Jpeg file.

In its advisory, the municipal government said that cash for work program will benefit only the registered voters who will be asked to render four hours of work for a period of eight days. They will be paid P250 per day or a total of P2, 000.

The food for work program, on the other hand, will require four hours of service per day in exchange for one sack of 25 kilos of rice. This is open to those who have lived in the northern Cebu town for at least six months and prior to July 2020. Voter registration is not a requirement.