Lapu-Lapu cops deliver relief packs to more than 1,000 families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If you have you P2,000 spare money, what would you spend them for?

For the Police personnel of Station 2 of Lapu-lapu City Police Office (LLCPO), it was spent to buy groceries to be given to poor families, who were the most affected community when the country faced the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Just this afternoon, Station 2 again delivered some groceries to 20 families in Barangay Punta Engaño, where 1,170 families who were able to receive grocery packs from the Station 2 policemen since March 17, 2020.

Police Corporal Diseree Jadol, of the community-relations office of Station 2, told CDN Digital that their plan to help the community started with a P2,000 drive among the 30 personnel in the station when they received their hazard pay last March.

She said the willingness of her colleagues to help pushed the project to deliver relief packs to the poor communities as a station project which also fell under the “Kapwa ko, Sagot ko” program of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Bisan pa man og naglisod pud mi pero amoa man gihuna-huna nga naa pa pud lain nga mas naglisod og nanginahanglan nga kaya namo tabangan,” said Jadol.

(Even though we are also experiencing financial difficulties, we also thought about those who are facing more difficult financial challenges and need our help.)

According to Jadol, what started as a station project became bigger as some private individuals approached them and also donated more goods intended to be given to the poor.

Jadol said that with the help of Police Major Narciso Abapo, station commander; and Councilor Zandro Augusto, one of the stations advisory council who tapped relatives and friends to help; the relief packs drive for the poor families had reached more than their expected number of families.

The more the station delivered some relief packs, Jadol said that the more people also visited them and offered their help.

Jadol said that this made her realize that intentions to do good to help others would only gain more good as others would be willing to give more./dbs