In Misamis Occ, local officials, frontliners take care of three kittens

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In the province of Misamis Occidental in Northern Mindanao, there’s a new quarantine facility dedicated to a unique set of LSIs.

But these LSIs have four legs and paws with claws and whiskers.

Called as locally stranded irings (cats in Bisaya), the provincial government and frontliners of Misamis Occidental are now taking care of three young felines after they got separated from their owner who attempted to travel from Iligan City to her home in Clarin town, Misamis Occidental.

In a series of posts on his official Facebook page, Misamis Occidental Governor Philip Tan narrated how the local government ended up taking care of three kittens after receiving an odd request from their owners on Friday evening, July 17.

The owner, said Tan, got separated from her feline pets on Friday when personnel manning border checkpoints at the province’s town of Liloan asked for documents to show that the cats were free from any diseases.

Worried for not being able to take care of her own pets, the owner reached out Tan for help who responded by tapping the assistance of the province’s frontline workers to locate the kittens.

“Our frontliners don’t just check and keep safe of our LSIs (locally stranded individuals) and ROF (returning overseas Filipino worker) but also cats,” the governor said.

Based on Tan’s most recent post, the kittens are now under the care of the provincial government and have been provided with shelter and food.

He added that the pets would be subjected to undetermined days of quarantine at the borders of Liloan before they could be reunited with their owner.

“We have finally bought a quarantine facility (in the form of a cage) for our three special LSIs so they will have a safe quarantine. They will remain at the borders until they will finish their quarantine period,” said Tan. /dbs