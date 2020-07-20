As Cebu tourism reopens, police asks public to follow health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines –As Cebu gets ready to reopen its tourism industry, the police in the province is also gearing up to watch over tourist sites and make sure health protocols will be followed at all times.

This is what Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said as the Provincial Government is set to release an executive order (EO) to set the guidelines for the reopening of the tourism industry in the province.

Mariano hopes that once the guidelines are set, the public will learn to comply with them.

“Ang threat talaga ngayon ay ang COVID kasi hindi natin nakikita. Dapat lang tayo makipag-cooperate at sumunod sa mga pinapatupad ng ating gobyerno na guidelines,” said Mariano.

(The threat now is COVID because we can’t see it. We should cooperate and follow the guidelines that the government will set.)

Among the guidelines expected to be set is the limiting of individuals in tourist spots.

Mariano assured the public that there will be proper coordination with the local government unit and the Department of Tourism (DOT) in relation to monitoring the number of individuals that will enter a certain tourist destination.

Mariano said this will be made easier once the “One Cebu Tourism Portal” online system will be launched.

“Last week, we conducted the consultative meeting with our stakeholders. So far the result of the meeting was okay as the stakeholders were all amenable to follow the health standards,” Mariano said.

Governor Gwen Garcia is expected to sign the EO that will contain the guidelines for the reopening of the tourism industry in Cebu anytime soon. /bmjo