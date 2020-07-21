LPA, ITCZ to bring rains in parts of PH

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) embedded in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to bring rains over Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday, the weather bureau reported.

The LPA was last spotted 80 kilometers east-southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar but is not expected to escalate into a storm, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Ang LPA na ito ay hindi inaasahan na magiging bagyo at posibleng malusaw sa mga susunod na oras,” weather specialist Ariel Rojas said in the daily weather forecast of Pagasa.

(This LPA is not expected to become a storm and could cease in the next few hours.)

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, and MIMAROPA due to the LPA and ITCZ.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

Pagasa warned that flash floods or landslides could occur in case of severe thunderstorms.

Forecast wind speeds in Luzon and Visayas is light to moderate from northeast to east with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Light winds from the southeast will likewise prevail over Mindanao, coupled with slight coastal conditions.