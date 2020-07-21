Duterte approves limited face-to-face classes in MGCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the proposal of the education sector to conduct limited face-to-face classes in areas under the most lenient modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

During a meeting with Duterte and other members of the Cabinet on Monday night, Education Secretary Leonor Briones formally proposed to the President the conduct of limited face-to-face classes in areas under MGCQ where there is a low risk of coronavirus transmission.

Briones said the limited classroom classes will not be for the entire five days of the school week, and will only be for a day or two.

She also noted that limited face-to-face classes will address “inequality gaps,” adding that if the country solely relies on online learning amid the pandemic, it will have “equity problems” for those who don’t have access to digital equipment.

After Briones’ presentation, Duterte said he is “okay” with the proposal.

“I’m with you on this,” Duterte said, addressing Briones.

Asked if this means the President has approved the recommendation, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters in a text message: “Yes.”

The Department of Education had announced that the upcoming school year will start on August 24, with schools adopting various learning delivery options such as distance or online learning, and homeschooling.

Duterte recently announced that no physical classes will be made in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine. / JPV