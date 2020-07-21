CLO to aid medical frontliners suffering from ‘discrimination’ – Gealon

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Despite the passage of an anti-discrimination ordinance, many of the medical frontliners in Cebu City continue to suffer from harassment and other forms of abuse.

But three of them, who works at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, are lucky because of the support promised by the City Legal Office (CLO) in pursuing the filing of cases against their abusers.

Lawyer Rey Gealon, the CLO chief, said that the city will be extending legal assistance to the three medical personnel following a formal request sent by the hospital’s management.

If CLO finds enough grounds to merit a court case, this is going to be the first time that the city will be filing charges for the violation of its anti-discrimination ordinance that was passed in April yet.

CLO, he said, will also be extending the same accommodation to other medical frontliners who will seek the help of their office.

“The CLO assures CCMC personnel, including doctors, nurses, para-medical and support staff, and those similarly situated that our lawyers will be at the forefront in protecting their rights, especially against discrimination,” he said in an interview with CDN Digital.

Most of these frontliners are refused entry to their subdivisions and condo and apartment units because of the nature of their work, he said.

Cebu City’s anti-discrimination ordinance imposes fines ranging from P1, 000 to P30, 000 and/or imprisonment of up to 30 days on violators, who may also be faced with a criminal case in court.

Gealon said that CLO will be coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure the protection of medical frontliners who continue to suffer from discrimination even as the city is now stretching to its fourth month in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

“This has to be amplified as reports came in following the rampant discriminatory acts against our front liners. We will likewise be coordinating with the PNP which is tasked to enforce the law and protect the rights of fellow front liners. Our office, which has lawyers-nurses in its fold, would not hesitate to vindicate the rights of oppressed and discriminated frontliners,” said Gealon. / dcb