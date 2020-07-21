20k steps to paradise in Mabini, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Behold Bohol.

This is the famous catchphrase of this island province with endless wonders.

Bohol is no stranger to the limelight, especially that the world’s famous Chocolate Hills is located on this island.

But aside from the world-renowned hills, Bohol has been catching people’s attention because of new and exciting places tourists and locals can visit, a place like Mount Labawan in Sitio Cabangahan, Barangay San Roque in Mabini town.

The highlight of this mountain is its peak, which gives you a great panoramic view of rolling landscape in the eastern side of Bohol.

But getting to the peak is also something to look forward to. It’s said to be a 20,000-step adventure to the top from the foot of the trekking trail, according to John Rex Pogoy from Talibon town in northern Bohol.

He and his friends–now that Bohol’s under a more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) due to the coronavirus threat– went to a trekking adventure to the peak of Mount Labawan over the weekend. He shared to CDN Digital some photos of the experience.

So how does one get to this trekking haven?

Mabini town is a two-hour drive from the Tagbilaran City, the capital of the province of Bohol.

Your drop off point is at the public market of Mabini. Once there, you can take a motorcycle to the foot of the trail going up to Mt. Labawan.

Though it needs roughly 20,000 steps to reach the top, which will take at least two to three hours, the trek isn’t a tough one since there’s a clear path you can follow.

While trekking, you can stop for a break and enjoy the green scenery surrounding the trail.

Once you reach the peak of Mt. Labawan, the steps will all be worth it as you marvel its beauty.

“It’s really an extraordinary trailing and trekking site. When you are on its crest, you can see the beauty it offers,” says Pogoy of the experience.

No entrance fees are needed at the moment but you’d have to prepare at least P500 for the bus fare and the motorcycle fare to the foot of Mount Labawan.

An important reminder, though: Remember not to leave trash on the trail en route to this paradise in Mabini, Bohol.

