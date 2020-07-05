Police chief to Boholanos: You have nothing to worry about

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Boholanos has nothing to worry about amid the suspected case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among policemen after the death of Carmen town Police Chief on Saturday, July 3, 2020.

Police Colonel Joselito Clarito, director of Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), told CDN Digital in a phone interview this afternoon, July 5, that the death of Police Major Jodel Torregosa might have been brought by his medical history.

Clarito said that as long as it had not yet been confirmed to be COVID-19, the Boholanos would have nothing to worry about as the government as well as the police had been exerting effort to fight the virus which included the strict observance of health protocols.

“We pray na talagang hika lang. Wala man siya travel history, we know nga Carmen station at bahay lang ang route nya. Sa mga kababayan nating Boholanos, wag sila mag-alala, wala pang kasigurohan na merong transmission sa Bohol,” said Clarito.

(We pray that it is only asthma. He has no travel history. We know that his only route was from the Carmen [police] station to his house. So to my fellow Boholanos, they should not worry because it is still not certain that there is a transmission of the virus in Bohol.)

However, Clarito said that the Boholanos should also not be complacent and should continue to follow the health protocols as this was one of the ways to contain the spread of the virus.

As of today, Clarito said that there were 40 persons isolated in the Carmen Police Station as a precautionary measure. Those isolated persons are eight detainees and 32 policemen.

To make sure that the police operations will not be hampered, 18 men from BPPO were augmented in Carmen to take over the tasks of the isolated policemen.

Clarito said the Carmen Police are operating as in an office provided by the Carmen Mayor./dbs