Chan allows dine-in ‘exclusive’ for Lapu residents up to 50% seating capacity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan has allowed food establishments to offer dine-in services of up to 50 percent of their seating capacity but limited to the city’s residents only.

On Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, the mayor issued Executive Order no. 48-L to add further guidelines in the city’s implementation of its general community quarantine (GCQ).

On his Facebook page, Chan said the new order adopts the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Memorandum Order no. 20-37 “allowing restaurants and fast food businesses to operate dine-in services at a maximum of fifty (50%) capacity.”

Under the executive order, all food establishments including canteens, food courts, food parks, and other types of eateries offering dine-in services may operate at a maximum of 50 percent of its dine-in capacity.

Diners, however, will have to present proof first that they reside in the city before they can be accommodated.

“Every diner shall be required to present a valid identification card showing a Lapu-Lapu City address,” reads Section 15 of the EO no. 48-L which amends the provision of Chan’s EO no. 48-K.

Adopting the guidelines of the DTI memorandum, which has been amended by the department’s Memorandum no. 20-39, Chan’s EO no. 48-L says that families may eat on one table provided they are able to present proof that they live under one roof.

The restaurants and fast food establishments, pursuant to the DTI guidelines, can now serve any food or beverage including liquors provided a customer may only avail up to two servings of alcoholic drinks.

While the sale and transport of alcoholic beverages are allowed in the city under EO no. 48-L, the ban on drinking in public, however, remains.

“The ban on liquor will be limited to drinking or consumption of liquor in any public place in the city of Lapu-Lapu,” the amended Section 5 of the EO, or the ‘Regulation on the Selling and Drinking of Liquor, reads. / dcb