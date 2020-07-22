Talisay City records 18 new COVID-19 cases on July 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 18 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, as well as 14 recoveries.

Its new cases come from Barangays San Roque, Dumlog, Poblacion, Cansojong, Lagtang, Bulacao, Mohon, Lawaan 1, Lawaan 2, Biasong, and San Isidro, said an advisory that was released by the City of Talisay Public Information Office.

The youngest of the city’s new cases is a 13-year-old female from Barangay Lawaan 1, who was swabbed on July 15. She is currently asymptomatic and is undergoing quarantine.

On the other hand, the city’s oldest victims are two 70-year-old male residents of Barangays Poblacion and Cansojong respectively. Both were swabbed on July 15, 2020.

The patient from Barangay Poblacion exhibited influenza-like symptoms while the one from Cansojong has remained asymptomatic.

About half of the city’s 18 new cases of the infection remain asymptomatic while the other half exhibited influenza-like symptoms and were complaining of chest pains, the city’s advisory said.

Symptomatic patients are now admitted to different hospitals in Metro Cebu while the asymptomatic patients were referred to the quarantine facilities in the city.

As of Tuesday, the Talisay City Health Office logged a total of 639 cases of the COVID-19, but only 203 of these are active cases. The city also has a total of 365 recoveries and 61 deaths. / dcb