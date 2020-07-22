PRO-7 chief asks recovered cops to be plasma donors

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), is asking cops who have recovered from COVID-19 to be plasma donors.

Ferro made this request following the “graduation” of 65 recovered cops on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Cebu City Resource Management and Development Center (Cremdec) in Barangay Taptap here.

In a video message to the newly recovered cops, Ferro greeted them with a joke before heading to his request to all the recovered cops.

“Ano masaya na kayo? Marami na kayo [recovered] ngayon? Pwede na mag trabaho ka agad?” said Ferro.

(Are you happy? That there are quite a number of you who have recovered? Can you report to work immediately?)

Integration Program of PNP Personnel Covid 19 Survivors, @ CREMDEC Brgy. Taptap, Cebu City, July 22, 2020 Posted by Police Regional Office 7 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Then he went on and asked the cops to extend help to those who are still fighting the virus.

“Ako lang hangyo sa atong mga recovery that you will [extend help to] the Makatao Malaskit Plasma Donors Program. Okay ba? Mag donate ba mo?” added Ferro.

(All I ask from those who have recovered is that you will [extend help to] the Makatao Malaskit Plasma Donors Program. Is that okay? Are you going to donate?)

Individuals who have recovered from their infection could save the lives of those who remain sick of COVID-19 by making a donation of their convalescent plasma.

The use of Hybrid Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and Convalescent Plasma Therapy, which involves the removal of the bad plasma and replacing it with good plasma from donors, is currently being considered as a treatment to COVID-19.

The blood plasma of survivors is believed to contain antigens and antibodies that are needed to fight the rather new virus.

With the additional 65 recoveries, 202 policemen from PRO-7 have now recovered from the deadly disease. They still have 99 active cases.

Ferro hopes that some of his men will be among those who can help those still fighting COVID-19. /bmjo