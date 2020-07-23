Talisay City’s active cases down to 186; recoveries at 391

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City’s tally of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has gone down to 189 as it recorded 26 new recoveries from July 21, 2020.

The city’s count of recovered patients is now at 391.

In its update posted by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) on Wednesday evening, July 22, the city, which is under general community quarantine, has reported 12 new COVID-19 cases. They are Talisay Patient (PT) nos. 589 to PT 600.

Here is the breakdown of the 12 new cases.

PT 589 is a 60-year-old female resident of Barangay San Isidro. The patient was admitted to a private hospital on July 18 for ILI.

PT 590 is a 72-year-old man from Barangay Cansojong who was swabbed on July 20, 2020.

PT 591 is a 26-year-old woman from Barangay Dumlog who was admitted and swabbed at a government hospital on July 19. The PIO said PT 591 will be transferred to the city’s quarantine facility once discharged from the hospital.

PT592 and PT593 are a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, respectively, from the city’s Barangay San Roque. The patients are both asymptomatic and are now under quarantine.

PT 594 is 50-year-old woman from Barangay Lagtang who was swabbed for COVID-19 testing last July 19.

PT 595 is a 47-year-old man from Barangay Tabunok who was swabbed at a government hospital last July 21.

PT 596 is a 29-year-old female resident of Barangay Lagtang who is now under quarantine She was swabbed last July 14, 2020.

PT 597 is from Barangay Jaclupan. He is a 38-year-old male who was swabbed last July 16, 2020. The PIO said he is currently asymptomatic and under quarantine.

PT 598 is a 25-year-old female from Barangay Linao who was swabbed last July 19.

PT 599 is a 32-year-old female resident of Barangay Linao who was swabbed last July 20, 2020. The patient is currently under facility quarantine.

PT 600 is a 52-year-old female from Barangay Lawaan 1 who was swabbed last July 16.

To date, the cumulative number of confirmed cases in Talisay City is at 651, with 391 recoveries and 61 deaths. /bmjo

Read: Cebu LGUs log more recoveries