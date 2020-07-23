IN PHOTOS: Netizens share images of Cebu’s blazing sunset

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Rich hues of pink, blue, and orange painted the skies in most parts of Cebu island on Thursday afternoon, July 23, and netizens were quick to capture this photography-worthy phenomenon.

The images of this one-of-a-kind blazing red sunset took social media by storm.

But the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in Mactan said that there was nothing ‘extraordinary’ with Thursday’s sunset.

“The normal color of sunset has shades of red or pink. What we observed was a normal sunset,” Angelica Orongan, Pagasa-Mactan’s weather specialist, told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

However, if there’s one thing that made Thursday’s sunset a special one, Orongan said, it could be the presence of small clumps of cumulonimbus clouds which could have partially covered the setting sun, resulting to rays-like and streaks-like forms on the sky.

Thursday’s beautiful sunset was also visible in the towns of Balamban, Asturias, Consolacion, and in the cities of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu.

The pictures below were shared by Cebu netizens: