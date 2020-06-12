Rainy season has begun in the Philippines — Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Association (Pagasa) has officially declared today, June 12, 2020 the start of the rainy season.

Pagasa Visayas said the onset of the rainy season would mean more rainy days, thunderstorms, and scattered rain showers in Cebu and its islands.

Angelica Orongan, weather specialist of Pagasa Visayas, told CDN Digital that as of June 12, 2020, Cebu had recorded a 50.8-millimeters rainwater volume.

This is still far from the normal rain volume expected for June, which is 190.5 millimeters.

“But we expect to reach the normal volume for rainwater because it is only halfway through June. So there is a possibility we can reach that normal volume,” said Orongan.

With the onset of the rainy season, Orongan urged the public to be always ready for the possibility of rain showers, thunderstorms, and even flashfloods.

Yet, he said the public could still expect hot days as the weather would alternate between rainy weather and sunny weather.

Pagasa Visayas encourage the public to bring umbrellas in case of rain and in case of too much heat.

Water should also be readily available to avoid dehydration during the rapidly changing weather.

Orongan said the general temperature would remain between 30 to 32 degrees during a day’s peak and 21 to 24 degrees during the day’s coldest hours.

Pagasa Visayas also encouraged the people to stay safe amid possible heavy rains and thunderstorms./dbs