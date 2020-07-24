Drug den dismantled in San Nicolas Proper

(Updated) CEBU CITY, Philippines — A drug den was dismantled and five drug personalities, including the drug maintainer, were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted in Barangay San Nicolas Proper, here, on Thursday evening, July 23, 2020.

Agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested during the operation Lolito P. Layam, Renato Tacder, Nichol Albert Jimeno, Lumar Saavedra, and Lowell Layam.

Lolito Layam, 57, was said to be the subject of the operation who was allegedly the one who maintained the den. The four others were his visitors.

A place can be considered a drug den when the selling and using of illegal drugs are done in the same area.

Confiscated during the buy-bust were at least 62 grams of suspected shabu worth P421,600.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar said that it took them three days to monitor Lolito before the operation was conducted. This, after receiving information from a confidential source about the illegal activities Lolito was involved with.

Albiar said that the suspect can dispose 200 grams of illegal drugs a week in the area.

As of this posting, PDEA-7 agents continue to interrogate the suspects in the hopes of gathering more information that could also lead them to other drug dealers, users and sources of the illegal drugs.

The five men are now detained in the detention facility of PDEA-7 in Barangay Lahug.

Charges for violating section 2 and 11 or the selling and possession of illegal drugs under Republic Act 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act, are being prepared to be filed against these men. /bmjo