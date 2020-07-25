Travelers arriving from abroad told to follow MCIA arrival protocols

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | July 25,2020 - 08:47 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – With the resumption of international commercial flights at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), arriving travelers are reminded to prepare their travel documents for inspection.

They will also be made to undergo mandatory swab test upon arrival, said an airport advisory released Friday night, July 24.

“We ask everyone to strictly adhere to arrival protocols and safety procedures for the safety and well-being of all passengers and staff,” the airport’s advisory said.

International flights have resumed at MCIA starting on Friday, July 24. More flights to and from abroad will also be opened next month.

“We remind all arriving international passengers to ensure complete travel documents and to follow mandated arrival protocols upon arriving at MCIA…,” airport officials said.

International travelers are advised to register online using the MCIA website https://mactancebuairport.com/covid-19-registration at least five days ahead of their scheduled departure for Cebu.

They will also be made to undergo mandatory swab testing upon arrival here. The airport’s advisory said that the “turnaround time for test results is within 24-48 hours.”

“For returning non-OFW Filipinos and foreign nationals, confirmed hotel accommodation while waiting for COVID test results and booked before departure. OFWs accommodation is arranged by OWWA,” it added.

The list of accredited quarantine hotels may be accessed through https://mactancebuairport.com/…/List-of-Transiting-Hotels.p…

Airport officials said that the new arrival protocols are being implemented because “your health and safety remain our topmost priority in this continuing flight against COVID-19.”