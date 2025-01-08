Ahong alarmed over latest attack involving minors in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The mayor here expressed concerns about the latest attack where the victim and perpetrators involved happened to be underaged teens.

On Wednesday, January 8, a group of six minors, accompanied by their parents, surrendered before Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan after being accused of beating another minor recently.

The incident happened last Tuesday, January 7.

A group of around 10 teenagers reportedly attacked a 15-year-old Grade 10-student from Mactan National High School.

Initial reports showed that one of the attackers used a knuckle duster, also known as “chokorno,” during the assault, which left the victim with bruises and a head injury that caused significant bleeding.

The assault was documented in a video shared on social media by a relative of the victim.

Authorities did not divulge the identities of all parties involved since all of them were still underage.

According to the victim’s parents, their son was targeted out of jealousy, as he was reportedly admired by many of his female peers.

When the video circulated on social media, Chan gave the suspects 24 hours to surrender.

During Wednesday’s meeting, another 16-year-old victim and his parent came forward, alleging that he had also been assaulted by the same group on December 26, 2024.

Chan described the incident as alarming, adding that children should not be engaging in violent and harmful behaviors at a young age.

He was also dismayed over the use of dangerous weapons and stressed the need for stricter measures.

The mayor emphasized that the issue must be taken seriously and addressed at its root.

He also suggested enforcing stricter curfews for minors to prevent further incidents.

In the meantime, the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) will temporarily shelter the minors in a home care facility while processing the case.

Meanwhile, the parents of the victims are determined to file charges against the suspects and any other parties responsible for the attacks.

Chan is working closely with the Philippine National Police and the CSWDO to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that similar incidents are prevented in the future./mme

