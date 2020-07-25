Create fond memories with The Bakery Boutique by Jhomes

Most of us have memories of the food that we loved to eat when we were still young. It could be that of a simple lollipop that we used to love as a child, an Arosbalensiyana also known as arroz ala valenciana, or a party, the preparation of which gave us our first baking mishap.

But no matter how sweet or bitter the outcome of the countless dishes and pastries that we tried to prepare as a child, memories of our favorite meals will always remain vivid on our minds even as we mature. And sometimes these memories include family members who shared those delicious meals with us.

The Bakery Boutique by Jhomes is also known for its nostalgic milk cheese donuts treats that create a lasting impression with every bite. Every piece of these delicious treats is made from the finest ingredients- flour that creates a light and airy batter for exceptional texture and high-grade cream cheese for a velvety stuffing.

Launched last July 10, The Bakery Boutique features a variety of dainties like their Almond Nut, Creama de Mangga, and their popular treat, the Milk Cheese Donuts.

This recently opened online coffee shop serves novelty delicacies and provides the best home-made treats that will surely bring back memories of your yesteryears.

According to Joan Zanoria, owner of The Bakery Boutique, they already served more than 3,000 pieces of their Milk Cheese Donuts after over a week of their operation.

“I love you 3000… The most heartbreaking words yet the most beautiful message,” she wrote on her Facebook post, taking an excerpt from the famous Marvel Movie- The Avengers Endgame as a way of expressing her gratitude to their customers.

Today, July 25, The Bakery Boutique will open a pop-up store at the Tightrope Coffee serving their carefully cured pastries and your favorite filtered coffee to-go’s.

Visit their pop-up stores at the Tightrope Coffee in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City or their main outlet at Hernan Cortes St., in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City to get a bite of their freshly baked pastries.

Bring back memories or create new ones as you share a bite of pastries from The Bakery Boutique by Jhomes with your friends and family. Visit their Facebook Page at @ThebakeryBoutiquebyJhome and get the latest pastry updates or call them at 09175649097 for orders.