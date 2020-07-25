Toledo posts 13 new COVID-19 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The city of Toledo in southwestern Cebu on Saturday, July 25, posted 13 additional patients who have fully recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Malipayon namo nga ibalita nga adunay 13 ka mga Toledanos ang naka recover na sa COVID19. Kini homan madawat nato ang negatibo nga resulta sa ilang repeat swab ug assessment sa mga medical doctors,” said a post from the city’s public information office (PIO).

(We are happy to announce that we have 13 more Toledanos who recovered from COVID-19. This after we received the results of their repeat swab tests that came out negative and after the assessment of our medical doctors.)

The city government said 12 of the 13 additional recoveries were considered as ‘new’ while one was tagged as ‘late reporting.’

With the addition of the 13, Toledo City, a third-class city located approximately 47 kilometers southwest of the province’s capital, now has a total of 48 recoveries.

The city’s recoveries include former senator and mayor John Henry Osmena, who was discharged from a private hospital in Cebu City on July 8 after a 20-day confinement.

Read: John O: I have cancer, high blood pressure—and I beat Covid

As of Saturday, Toledo City has documented a total of 101 confirmed cases of the infection and eight COVID-related fatalities. The city currently has 45 active cases or patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. / dcb