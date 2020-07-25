Talisay City records 10 new COVID-19 cases on July 24

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City recorded 10 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, July 24, 2020.

In a late-night post, the Talisay City Public Information Office (PIO) said that the city’s new cases come from Barangays Poblacion, Dumlog, San Isidro, Linao, Mohon, Lawaan I, and Pooc had one each

Barangay Poblacion and Lawaan 1 each recorded two new cases of the infection while the rest of the barangays had one new case.

The youngest of the patients was a 14-year-old female resident of Barangay Pooc, who was swabbed on July 21.

With the addition of 10 new cases, Talisay City now has a total of 679 COVID-19 cases, but only 175 remain as active cases.

Of the city’s 22 COVID-affected barangays, Dumlog logged the most number of infection now at 18 cases followed by Lawaan 1 with 17. / dcb