‘FIFA 21’ puts spotlight on young stars Mbappé, Alexander-Arnold, Haaland, Félix in new trailer

A first full trailer for “FIFA 21” is spearheaded by some of European football’s brightest young talents, not only cover star Kylian Mbappé but also Trent Alexander-Arnold, Erling Haaland, and João Félix.

Revealing soccer game “FIFA 21” before its Oct. 9 release is a new trailer from video game publishing and development giant Electronic Arts.

The fresh take on the “FIFA” (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) experience mixes live footage with a reasonable amount of social distancing with clips from the game.

Leading the procession is Kylian Mbappé, 21-year-old forward for France and its Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

He’s accompanied by a cohort of PSG teammates in Layvin Kurzawa (who went ahead of Mbappé in transferring from Monaco to PSG), Juan Bernat (Spain), and Marco Verratti (Spain).

The trailer promotes “FIFA 21” as the video game that soccer stars like to play, showcasing street football and world stage stadium experiences, all blended with a visual treatment not too far removed from those of social platforms Snapchat and TikTok.

Appearances from established young players Trent Alexander-Arnold (21 years old, Liverpool and England), Erling Haaland (20, Borussia Dortmund and Norway), and João Félix (21, Atletico Madrid and Portugal) emphasize the game’s dynamic, aspirational, and communal nature.

There’s even a cameo from The King, Manchester United’s iconic French striker Eric Cantona, amid the clips of backyard skills, horseplay and camaraderie; Cantona is one of the FIFA Legends providing an injection of 20th-century gravitas into “FIFA 21”. CL