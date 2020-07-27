What makes Cebu your cherished home away from home?

Located at the heart of the Philippines, Cebu is not new in the list of must-visit places in the country. The island province boasts of its pristine beaches and diving spots which made it land on the prestigious list of Best Islands in the World published by Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine.

Cebu is also known as home to several tourist attractions. One of which is the annual Sinulog Festival in Cebu City that draws millions of local and foreign tourists alike.

But aside from its beautiful destinations and festival, Cebu also offers several other attractions, including the warm Cebuano hospitality that will greet you the moment you arrive at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Cebu International Port, and the North and South Bus Terminals.

In this article, CDN Digital compiled all the exciting reasons from leisure to heaps of life opportunities to explain why you should keep coming back for more and why Cebu will always be your second home.

1. Food

Learning the culture of a place can start by trying its local food and delicacies. If you’re a Cebuano by blood, you should already know by now why you are not easily impressed when you try dishes coming from other places, because Cebuano dishes have a distinct taste in every bite.

This is why Cebuano food is also recognized around the globe. Aside from the crispy lechon and tasty chicharon, Cebu has a lot of local flavors to boast.

Who will ever forget the famous Bakasihan that was featured in the Netflix documentary series, Street Food? From the humble town of Cordova in Mactan Island, the nilarang bakasi or sour stew reef eel of Entoy Escabas attracts locals and non-locals to his seaside eatery. Nilarang bakasi has a soured taste comparable to sinigang but it is also complemented with herbs, vegetables, green mangoes, and fermented black beans.

Another street food that you shouldn’t miss when visiting Cebu is its famous “pungko-pungko.” It was in the late 1980s when Cebu’s food scene began to embrace mobile roadside eateries that were mostly found near big universities in Cebu City. Popularly known as pungko-pungko, you can get fried chicken, hotdog, lumpia, and bola-bola and a lot more at an affordable price. Spending only at least P50, you are sure to have a full and satisfying lunch.

We can go all day just talking about the culinary adventures that Cebu has to offer. One that you should never miss is the Tuslob Buwa that has been part of the local culture even before the 1950s. In a simmering pot of garlic, onions, pig’s brain, and liver; a slice of hanging rice is dipped into the mixture, making the meal experience unique!

2. Culture and Tradition

Cebu’s culture certainly stands out because of its unique mix of local and foreign influences.

Its architecture, music, dance, and art shows the influence of the Spanish, American, and Japanese people who ones occupied parts of the island in the past while many Chinese families have called Cebu their home.

Known as the cradle of Christianity in the Philippines, Cebu is home to some of the most spectacular and historic churches in the country. Its archdiocese is also considered the largest in the country while the miraculous image of the Sto. Niño, a gift that Ferdinand Magellan gave to the first Filipino Catholics, is the oldest religious icon.

Cebu’s heritage offers a glimpse of the country’s colorful past and plays a major role in Philippine history.

In 2021, Cebu and the rest of the country will be celebrating the 500th founding anniversary of Christianity in the Philippines. Its been almost five centuries since the Spaniards set foot on shores of Mactan Island in 1521 and converted the natives.

And since the people of Cebu are fun-loving people, they also love to organize annual fiesta celebrations and festivals to pay tribute to their patron saints. Cebuanos who are now staying in other parts of the country and the world would always come home to join fiesta celebrations and witness the different festivals here like the La Torta Festival in Argao and Haladaya Festival in Daanbantayan.

Cebu also boasts of its native delicacy like the dried mangoes, masareal, and otap that are among the favorite ‘pasalubong’ that travelers would want to bring home to their families.

If you’re not a fan of sweet treats and desserts, Cebu also has customized items such as wallets, gift boxes, bags, hand fans, home decors, and guitars. You name it, Cebu has it!

3. Accessibility

Cebu is the center of it all. From travel spots to business hubs, it is all here. Many locals and non-locals come to the island province to find career opportunities, study, do business, or simply experience life!

The presence of an international airport in Lapu-Lapu City and ports in Cebu City and other parts of the province makes travel super easy.

Cebu also has two bus terminals that offer affordable rides to localities in its southern and northern corridors.

Its world-class resorts and beaches are also located in areas that are accessible using public transportation. If you want a breather with your family and friends, Cebu will not disappoint you with its pristine white sand beaches and outdoor activities like the whale shark watching in Oslob town and canyoneering activities in Badian town in southern Cebu.

4. Bustling but laid back

Cebu City, the heart of the island province, is known for its tall skyscrapers and bustling life. But life in the city, which has a land area of 315 square kilometers, remains mellow and peaceful at night making you enjoy a good night’s sleep.

The city has malls, food parks, and entertainment joints for those who wanted a nightlife to destress before going home.

Spending a quiet weekend in a hotel is a fabulous idea. The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino in Cebu City, for example, offers facilities and amenities for a memorable weekend get-together.

Those who are looking for adventure can also try a weekend getaway with family and friends in the countryside to either canyoneering, whale shark watching, or trekking.

5. Values and Customs

But more than anything, what really makes Cebu feel like your second home is its people.

Cebuanos are known to be friendly, religious, and resilient, one who knows how to smile despite the situation and sees a silver lining in everything.

At a young age, Cebuanos are already taught the importance of religion and strong family ties, including the concept of “malasakit sa kapwa” or having the ability to empathize with others and “bayanihan,” the display of a spirit of communal unity and cooperation in achieving a particular goal.

The Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino embody all these very important Cebuano traits. And the hotel is opening its doors to returning Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) during this time of the pandemic.

Certified by the Department of Tourism-Region VII in June 2020 as one of the properties in Cebu that are allowed to operate during the community quarantine period, Waterfront Hotel is offering its “Welcome Home, Kababayan!” room promo to OFWs and other guests who needed a safe place to stay while in Cebu.

Experience comfort at an affordable rate while you wait for your scheduled flight back home or to your other destinations.

While staying at the hotel, you will be provided with sanitation kits. Hotel personnel are also well trained to attend to your every need. While they do so, they are required to observe health protocols like social distancing, the wearing of face masks, and other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease inside the facility.

Check out the room packages here.

To book your stay, scan the code below or call (032) 232-6888 and click the link here: https://bit.ly/2BWlYx7.