Newborn among Talisay’s two new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A newborn girl is among Talisay City’s two new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the city’s Public Information Office announced on Saturday evening, July 25, 2020.

The female infant, tagged as PT 630, was swabbed on July 20, 2020, after her mother, who is from Barangay Linao, earlier tested positive for the virus.

“Her mother was positive for the virus, thus, she was swabbed last July 20, 2020. She is still in the hospital,” the PIO said.

Aside from the infant, the city also logged another patient from Barangay Bulacao. Tagged as PT 629, the second case reported on Saturday evening is a 21-year-old female.

As of its July 24 data which was posted on Saturday evening, July 25, the city now has a total of 681 confirmed COVID-19 infections. Talisay City has the highest number of cumulative COVID-19 confirmed cases in Cebu province.

Of the number, only 177 remain active as the city’s recovery count hits 430. It has also recorded a total of 61 deaths among its COVID-19 confirmed cases. / dcb