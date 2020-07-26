Photographer offers free services to boy suffering from glaucoma in Daanbantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A special birthday gift for a special angel from Tapilon, Daanbantayan, Cebu.

Kurt Felix Baquer, 1, fighting his battle with glaucoma, was one of the recipients of the free photoshoot services of photographer Trixia Pepito.

Pepito told CDN Digital that as a member of the Daanbantayan Barter Community Group and in line with their first-month celebration, she decided to offer her services for free to four children celebrating their birthdays for a photoshoot.

“A Day of Giving”, in which everybody is welcome to extend their helping hands to those who are in need. Since I’m one of the members of this group who engaged and enjoyed the barter system, I came up with the idea of offering my photography with styling services for free. In my own little way, I could make my co-members happy too,” she said.

And one of the four recipients is the little fighter, Kurt.

The page’s admin together with Pepito said the choosing Kurt was their small way of making this young boy’s birthday celebration a good one.

“The opportunity was favorable to his parents since the giveaway is free knowing that they would prioritize the baby’s medication rather than paying for a photoshoot especially in the middle of this crisis and COVID pandemic times,” she added.

Now, netizens are gushing over how cute and adorable, Kurt is in the travel-themed photoshoot.

Looks like Kurt will have some good memories from his first birthday photoshoot and his first birthday celebration last July 18, 2020.

How many likes for this little fighter from Daanbantayan?

/dbs