Garcia flags ‘unrealistic’ P427.7 M proposed budget for SY 2020-21

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia disapproved the proposed P427.7-million budget for the upcoming school year 2020-2021 which the Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu province Division submitted to the Local School Board, citing the inclusion of “unrealistic” items.

According to a news release from the Provincial Information Office (PIO), the proposed budget submitted by Division Supervisor, Dr. Marilyn Andales, is higher than the LSB’s existing balance of P402.2 million.

The Local School Board, chaired by Garcia and co-chaired by Andales, is the body designated under the Local Government Code to determine the annual supplementary budgetary needs for the operation and maintenance of public schools within a local government unit.

Among the items in the proposed budget that were questioned were the plan to procure P127 million worth of books for Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC), P125 million budget for feeding program of elementary students, P75.6 million budget for buying boxes as containers of the learning modules, and the P8.9 million budget intended for gardening materials.

GMRC has been added to the subjects to be taught to pupils in grades one to six under Republic Act 11476 or the GMRC and Values Education Act.

Although President Duterte has signed the measure into law last June, its implementing rules and regulations have yet to be released.

Garcia added that without the IRR, spending for the purchase of the books might prove to be a waste if a different set of guidelines would be stipulated in the IRR.

“Mao nay ako. Maghimo-himo tag ato, we will spend that much, only to find out nga kinahanglan usbon nato kay lahi ang IRR,” Garcia said.

(That is what I’m concerned about. We might be spending that much only to find out that we need to redo it if the IRR says a different thing. )

Garcia added that with the expected modular learning under the new normal education set up, providing books might just be a redundant cost.

Instead of using boxes for the students’ learning modules, Garcia suggested the use of plastic envelopes which might be procured at a “cheaper” price and could be reused when physical classes resume.

Garcia also questioned the P125 million proposed budget for the feeding program and the P8.9 million for gardening tools when no physical classes would be held yet.

According to the PIO, Andales agreed to have the proposed budget revised./dbs