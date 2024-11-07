Cebu City shooting: Woman killed by 3 men in Duljo Fatima

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 32-year-old woman was shot dead by three assailants in Sitio Chicago, Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City early Thursday morning of November 7.

The victim was identified as Wendolyn Abellana of Barangay Duljo-Fatima.

According to police, Abellana was once locked up in jail for illegal drug charges.

Authorities said that they had identifed the alleged gunman responsible for Abellana’s killing — a certain Jason, who is allegedly from Barangay Pasil, and he was allegedly with two cohorts when they attacked Abellana.

Mambaling police, in a report, said that they received a concerned citizen’s call about the fatal shooting incident at around 1:50 a.m.

When responding officers arrived at the crime scene, the victim was found lifelessly lying on her side on the cement floor.

She had a gunshot wound on her head and different parts of her body, which caused her instantaneous death.

Metro Cebu Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) promptly processed the crime scene and discovered two slugs and four empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol.

The victim’s grandmother admitted in an interview with CDN Digital that Abellana was allegedly a drug user and that despite her repeated warnings to her granddaughter to stop her vice, she still did not heed her advice.

According to the report, Abellana’s family has requested not to have her cadaver undergo an autopsy examination due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Mambaling police have launched a hot-pursuit operation to apprehend Jason and his accomplices. Law enforcers are also investigating the possible motive behind Abellana’s killing.

