Wife, lover nabbed after they were caught inside Cebu City motel

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | November 07,2024 - 05:57 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 44-year-old married woman and her 62-year-old affair partner landed in jail after they were caught together inside a motel room in Cebu City on Wednesday, November 6.

Both individuals will be facing charges of adultery.

The arrested woman is married and a resident of Talisay City, Cebu.

Her alleged affair partner is allegedly her neighbor, who is 18 years older than her.

According to police, they received a call from the woman’s husband reporting that he saw his wife and her paramour check in at a motel in Brgy. Carreta.

After the husband sought police assistance, officers arrived at the motel in question at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two lovers were reportedly caught in the act of having an adulterous affair and were immediately arrested.

As of this writing, both individuals remain detained at the Waterfront Police Station while charges of adultery are being prepared against them.

