Talisay, Cebu: Traffic enforcer, helping pedestrians, hit by SUV

CEBU CITY, Philippines – While assisting pedestrians, who were crossing the street, a traffic enforcer was struck by a vehicle in Talisay City, Cebu on Wednesday evening, November 6.

The incident happened along the N Bacalso Avenue in Brgy. Lawaan I, Talisay City.

Traffic Enforcer Janven Labrador was helping some individuals cross the street on Wednesday evening when he was hit by a passing sport utility vehicle.

Labrador was thrown a meter or so landing on the pavement after being hit by the SUV that was heading to Brgy. Linao.

Fortunately, he did not suffer any major injuries.

Meanwhile, the erring SUV driver has promised to help Labrador receive proper medical treatment, according to the City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA).

Incidents wherein traffic enforcers get involved in accidents while diligently performing their duties on the road have occurred before in the province of Cebu.

There have been a few recorded incidents of this nature, including what happened to Traffic enforcer Jo Baculi last September 30.

Baculi was manning traffic at the intersection of F. Cabahug St. and Pope John Paul Avenue in Cebu City when he was hit by a passing SUV.

The SUV driver was an elderly man who promptly stopped and apologized to Baculi.

Out of pity, Baculi accepted the man’s apology considering that he did not suffer any serious injuries.

In order to prevent incidents like these, authorities are constantly reminding motorists to always follow the traffic rules and to be alert while behind the wheel.

