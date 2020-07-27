Inside job? Naga police turn rob-murder probe on gasoline station’s workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are turning their investigation on the gasoline station robbery in Naga City where a security guard was killed and more than half a million pesos was lost, to the gasoline station’s current and former employees.

This developed after police found out that the steel vault containing the P581,000 cash that was stolen was not forcibly opened.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, Cebu Police Provincial Office chief, said that this meant that the robber or robbers knew the password of the vault.

Mariano said that the gasoline station’s current and former employees would undergo a polygraph test.

Police were also trying to find a clearer footage of security cameras in the area.

Mariano said that the CCTV footage of the gasoline station was a blurry one, so they were checking on nearby establishments to find out if their CCTVs could have captured the face of the robber or robbers that could help them in their investigation.

“Lahat pinapacheck natin including yung CCTV and baka ngayong araw nato,” said Mariano.

(We are checking everything including the CCTV, perhaps we will do that today.)

The gasoline station in Barangay Tuyan, Naga City, was robbed on July 26, 2020. The gasoline station lost P581,000 cash and its security guard was killed and found inside the comfort room of the establishment with a gunshot wound in the head.

The police earlier said that the steel vault inside the cashier’s booth of the gasoline station was forcibly opened, but they later found out that it was not forcibly opened and that someone, who knew the password of the vault, opened it and stole the money./dbs