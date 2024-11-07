Toledo concludes stellar PCAP SGM Wesley So Cup run as runners-up

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Toledo Xignex Trojans officially wrapped up their remarkable run in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup as overall runners-up.

They fell short to the Manila Load Manna Knights in a highly anticipated finals rematch on Wednesday, November 6.

The Trojans, who delivered an outstanding performance throughout the conference, entered the finals after an undefeated run in the elimination round, securing 22 straight wins. They also dominated their playoff matches, earning a well-deserved spot in the championship series, with many believing this could be their moment to clinch the coveted title.

However, the finals took a dramatic turn. Despite a strong opening match, Toledo ultimately fell to Manila in a nail-biting Armageddon tiebreaker, 3-0.

The Trojans had won the first set with a commanding 14.5-6.5 score. Manila, however, bounced back with a 13.5-7.5 victory in the second set, forcing the decisive tiebreaker.

The outcome contrasted sharply with their elimination-round encounter on October 12, where Toledo had decisively triumphed over Manila.

In the opening match, Russian Grandmaster (GM) Alexsey Sorokin showcased his skill, winning both his blitz and rapid round encounters against GM Oliver Barbosa. Kylen Mordido and GM Rogelio Antonio Jr. also claimed victories over Shania Mae Mendoza and Chito Garma, respectively, helping Toledo win the blitz round 4.5-2.5 and the rapid round 10-4.

The second set, however, told a different story. The Load Manna Knights dominated the blitz round with a 5.5-1.5 win, as GM Sorokin suffered a loss to GM Barbosa. Although Toledo managed to recover slightly in the rapid round, with a narrow 6-8 loss, it wasn’t enough to prevent their eventual 7.5-13.5 defeat.

Manila then went on to secure the Armageddon tiebreaker, 3-0.

Despite the defeat, the Trojans have established themselves as a formidable force in PCAP and will undoubtedly be a team to watch in the next conference.

