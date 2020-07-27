Cebu City logs new low in COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the first time in weeks, Cebu City logged less than 50 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), data from the regional health office here showed.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) on Monday, July 27, announced in their latest COVID-19 bulletin that they recorded a total of 85 additional COVID-19 cases region-wide.

Of this number, 32 are from Cebu City while 23 are from Cebu province, 18 from Mandaue City, 9 from Lapu-Lapu City, and 3 from Negros Oriental.

Siquijor still remained as the only island-province in Central Visayas free from any documented COVID-19 cases.

Data from DOH – 7 also showed that the region reported more recoveries than new cases on Monday when they tallied an additional 145 patients who successfully fought the infection.

More than half of the new recoveries are from Cebu province, with 71. This development also meant that the province recorded more recovered patients of COVID-19 than newly infected ones.

Cebu City also has 50 new recoveries while 10 and 14 are from the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu respectively.

DOH-7 said a total of 821 tests were processed on Monday from at least four molecular laboratories in Cebu accredited to carry out COVID-19 cases.

However, the number of mortalities here related to the disease continued to steadily increase.

The regional health office said they logged 13 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing Central Visayas’ toll to a total of 762 as of July 27.

Five out of the 13 new mortalities were from Cebu City. As a result, the city’s toll has reached 470 which also translates to a case fatality rate of 5.36 percent.

Four more others were from Cebu province. The cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu each also have two new COVID-19 fatalities reported on Monday.

DOH-7 reiterated that not all deaths occurred on the same day that they were recorded.

“The additional deaths in the report are not due to overnight spike in deaths but due to more accurate data collection and validating efforts,” they explained. /dbs