Woman killed after being run over by truck in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A woman, who was on her way home from delivering bread, died after she was run over by a 10-wheeler truck while along Rabaya Street in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

Ivy Estañero, 37, was on board her service motorcycle and was traveling home to Barangay San Roque when the accident happened, said Patrolman Rex Sherwin Gambe of the Talisay City Police Station. Estañero came from Barangay Lawaan 1.

The truck driver, Delfin Iba, 43-years-old and a resident of Barangay Maguikay in Mandaue City, is now detained.

Gambe said they are waiting for members of Estañero’s family to visit the Talisay City Police Station this Tuesday and decide if they will press charges against the truck driver.

Quoting the outcome of their investigation, Gambe said that Estañero was on the northbound lane of the Rabaya Street. She was traveling on the same lane as Iba’s truck.

However, Gambe said that they continue to investigate how and why the accident happened. As of this writing, Talisay police are still trying to figure out if Estañero’s motorcycle was side-swept by Iba’s truck or if she accidentally fell on the ground, the reason why she was run over by the truck that carried sugar cane.

Iba had told the police that he did not notice hitting any vehicle while he was traveling along Rabaya Street. He came from Argao town in southern Cebu.

He made a sudden stop in the middle of the road after he sensed that something was stuck on the wheels of his truck. It was only then that he noticed Estañero’s body.

“Ingon ang mga nakakita, wala sila makabantay kay daghan sakyanan. Traffic man gud ato nga time unya ingon ang driver wala gyud siyay nabantayan na igo,” said Gambe.

(People there said that they did not also see what actually happened because there were several vehicles in the area then. Traffic was heavy and the driver said he did not notice hitting any nearby vehicle.)

Gambe said that they are now looking for closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras mounted close to the accident area to check what actually happened Monday night. / dcb