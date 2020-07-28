Ferro: Charges readied vs 7 elected officials who joined ‘tigbakay’ in Daanbantayan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is preparing charges against seven elected officials who were said to be part of a group of men who were placing their bets on a “tigbakay” in Sitio Tagas, Barangay Bitoon in Daanbantayan town that police raided on Saturday, July 25.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, that the seven may have eluded arrest, but they were identified during the follow operations made by the police.

The seven – four municipal councilors and three barangay captains – were among the 23 individuals who fled at the sight of the raiding team.

Ferro identified the elected officials as town Councilors Bernardito Luche (Daanbantayan) Buena Pontillas (Tuburan) and Moman Rivera and Abdon Cabahug (Borbon) and barangay captains Narciso Osabel (Maharuhay, Medillen), Arnold Arcipe (Dayhagon, Medillen) and Rodelo Diamante (Colonia, Tuburan).

“That is only a manifestation that the President is really correct nga naa gyud mga gahi ug ulo diri [in saying that there are really hardheaded Cebuanos]. They should not do that. Sayang ba, sayang atong sakripisyo nga mag [What they did was a waste of our sacrifices in implementing the] lockdown,” the PRO-7 director said.

Ferro said that just like the 31 arrested bettors, complaints for the violation of the illegal gambling law will also be filed against the seven elected officials and the 16 others who remain at large.

An additional charge for the violation of Section 9 e of the Republic Act 11331 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act will also be filed against the seven for joining and allowing the gathering of bettors despite government prohibitions, Ferro said.

Ferro said that will also be sending their names to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the conduct of further investigation and the possible filing of administrative charges against them.

The PRO-7 director expressed confidence that the filing of complaints against the seven elected officials will serve as a warning for others who are also tigbakay enthusiasts.

“Dili sila mag salig. They are not above the law,” he said. / dcb