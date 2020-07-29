Danao to transfer COVID patients to new isolation facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines — COVID-19 patients in Danao City will already be transferred to the city’s new isolation facility in Barangay Dunggoan starting this Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

The isolation facility, which can accommodate up to 75 patients, is an idle structure that is part of the Sugar Mill processing that used to operate in the city.

The facility was inaugurated last Monday, July 27, following the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the city and its private owners.

Michelle Mondigo, the city’s public information officer, said the city needed to set up more furnishings in the place yet hence, they set the transfer of the patients to Wednesday.

“Last night (Tuesday), we have already started contacting the patients to inform them that they will already be transferred to the facility,” Mondigo told CDN by phone.

The city government will be providing for the daily needs of the patients that will be isolated in the facility, including their food, water, vitamins, and internet connection. An entertainment area will also be placed there while security personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of its occupants.

Aside from those who qualified for home isolation, Danao City previously made use of its public school in Barangay Poblacion and a government-owned property in Barangay Cambanay as temporary isolation facilities for its patients.

Mondigo said the city government opted to transfer the patients as residents living near the school were anxious about having the COVID-19 isolation facility in the area.

As of July 28, Danao City has 141 total COVID-19 cases with 90 active cases, 41 recoveries, and 10 deaths.

On top of the new 75-bed facility in Barangay Dunggoan, Mondigo said the city also targets to complete its central isolation facility by August in time with the expiration of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the city and the Department of Education which allowed the use of public schools as isolation facility by the end of July.

The facility that is being built, Mondigo said, will also serve as an evacuation area in case of emergencies in the future. / dcb