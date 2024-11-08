Wife, lover caught in Cebu City motel released after posting bail

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three days after their arrest, the married woman and her alleged paramour, who were both caught inside a motel in Cebu City, has been released from police custody.

The 44-year-old woman and her 62-year-old affair partner landed in jail after they were caught together inside a motel room last Wednesday, November 6.

Both individuals were caught in the act of having an adulterous affair by police officers who raided the motel room where they checked in at Brgy. Carreta.

This apprehension stemmed from a request made by the woman’s husband who saw the two at the motel on Wednesday.

After making a call to the Waterfront Police Station, his wife and her alleged lover were taken into custody at around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities then filed charges of adultery against the arrested suspects on Thursday, November 7.

However, they posted bail on Friday morning, November 8. In the Philippines, the bail amount for an adultery charge is set at P36,000.

After being released from the detention facility at around 11:00 a.m, the suspects were able to return home to Talisay City.

