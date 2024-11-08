SHS-AdC Magis Eagles to host invitational futsal tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) will host the inaugural “Apple One Invitational Futsal Cup” on November 16 at its Mandaue City campus.

The tournament marks the first leg of a series aimed at nurturing Cebu’s growing futsal community.

SHS-AdC, a key venue for the 2024 Palarong Pambansa and home to former futsal gold medalists and this year’s secondary girls’ futsal bronze medalists, continues its commitment to the sport. Magis Eagles athletic director Jon Ralph Christopher Jiao Inot emphasized the importance of the tournament in providing a platform for grassroots futsal development.

“This tournament is not only for this year but for the years ahead. We aim to fill the gap in major futsal events in the city, as most are held in the provinces. With support from AppleOne Properties, we are bringing quality tournaments to Cebu,” said Inot.

The first leg of the tournament will feature two categories: Girls 18-Under and Girls 15-Under.

It also serves as a preparatory event for teams aiming for DepEd sports meets and the PSC’s Batang Pinoy Games.

“We’ve made registration affordable to attract grassroots teams, including those from public schools and provinces. Registrants have already come from various regions,” added Inot.

The next leg is scheduled for late January or February, with additional categories and age groups.

As an added incentive, participants will receive discounts from Nike and Bootcamp, and select matches will be live-streamed on Facebook. The tournament will coincide with the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Football Invitational Cup.

