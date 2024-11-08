Christmas Village of Love returns to Robinsons Galleria Cebu: A festive partnership for a worthy cause

Robinsons Galleria Cebu once again spreads holiday cheer and compassion with the return of the Christmas Village of Love.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings hope to children fighting cancer. Let’s come together and spread the joy of the season while making a real difference in the lives of these young heroes.

This annual fundraising initiative, dedicated to supporting children battling cancer.

A Legacy of Love and Hope

The Christmas Village of Love, is an initiative dedicated to supporting children battling cancer, and has a rich history rooted in the passion and compassion of Clayton and Joji Tugonon. Originally known as the Christmas Village of Hope, this magical display was born from the couple’s love for Christmas and their desire to make a difference.

In 2010, the Tugonons shared their personal collection of Christmas village houses with the public, inviting people to “adopt” a house for a fee. The funds raised were donated to the Kythe Foundation to support pediatric cancer patients. This noble endeavor quickly gained popularity, attracting the attention of local businesses and individuals who generously contributed to the cause.

A Collaborative Effort, A Shared Vision

The partnership between Robinsons Galleria Cebu and the Christmas Village of Love dates back to 2022. Robinsons Galleria Cebu’s commitment to community and sustainability aligns perfectly with the goals of the Christmas Village of Love. By providing a venue free of charge, Robinsons Galleria Cebu ensures maximum visibility and support for the Christmas Village of Love’s noble cause. This aligns seamlessly with Robinsons’ broader mission of giving back to the community.

A Community-Driven Initiative

The Christmas Village of Love is more than a festive display; it’s a community effort. Local artists, volunteers, and supporters have come together to create a truly magical experience. The village features 14 enchanting villages, 1 awe-inspiring Belen, and 446 beautifully decorated houses. Individuals can contribute by adopting a village (₱50,000) or a house (₱5,000), or by making a donation of any amount. Additionally, purchasing a Capiz Decorative Shell for ₱500 is another way to support the cause.

Home of Local Artists

The Christmas Village of Love isn’t just a heartwarming initiative; it’s also a platform for local artists. In partnership with the Cebuano Arts Club, the event showcases the talents of local artists, further enriching the festive experience. By supporting both children battling cancer and local artists, the Christmas Village of Love truly embodies the spirit of community and creativity.

A Festive Calendar

To further engage the community, Robinsons Galleria Cebu has planned a series of festive activities. These include Santa meet-and-greets, painting workshops for children, and other interactive events.

By visiting the Christmas Village of Love at the 2nd Floor of Robinsons Galleria Cebu, you can immerse yourself in a world of wonder and contribute to a meaningful cause. Every donation, no matter how small, brings hope to children fighting cancer. Let’s come together and spread the joy of the season while making a real difference in the lives of these young heroes.

advt.

RELATED STORIES: