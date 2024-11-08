Cebu City: Man, who turns to drugs to make a fast buck, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A jobless man, who saw illegal drugs as a way to solve his problems on money, just made his situation worse after he got caught selling suspected shabu on Thursday afternoon, November 7, in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

Authorities arrested 27-year-old Joshua Villamor at around 1:25 p.m. on Thursday.

Villamor, who is a resident of Barangay Binaliw, was caught in a buy-bust operation with 100 grams of suspected shabu, which has a market value of P680,000.

The suspect was described by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) as a newly identified drug personality.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Alcantara said that Villamor claimed to have started his illegal business only recently.

He also has no prior criminal records.

He was also tagged by PDEA-7 as a person who could allegedly dispose of 100 grams of shabu in a week.

They learned about this as they were doing their two-week case buildup against the suspect.

This was when they were given information of the illegal activities of Villamor.

The suspect was arrested in Barangay Binaliw which was previously declared as a drug-cleared barangay on April 13, 2023.

During the buy-bust, he was caught in possession of two packs of suspected shabu weighing around 100 grams.

The confiscated pieces of drug evidence had an estimated average market value of P680,000.

In addition, operatives seized a mobile phone, motorcycle, and other non-drug evidence from the suspect.

The pieces of drug evidence will be submitted for chemical analysis and proper disposition, according to PDEA-7.

Charges of possession and sale of illegal drugs are being readied against Villamor, who remained in the custody of authorities as of this writing.

