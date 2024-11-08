Cheating husband, lover caught by wife, nabbed in Compostela, Cebu
Concubinage raps readied against cheating husband and his mistress
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A married man’s meetup with his alleged mistress at her uncles’ rented room in Compostela town, northern Cebu was disrupted by the arrival of policemen who were there to apprehend both of them.
The arrest was made at around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8.
Police nabbed the 33-year-old married man from Brgy. Poblacion, Compostela together with his alleged mistress.
The arrested woman was 29-years-old and a neighbor of the first suspect.
READ MORE:
Wife, lover nabbed after they were caught inside Cebu City motel
CHEATING CAUGHT: Married sales girl, lover arrested for adultery in Toledo City
The impacts of cheating? A psychologist’s take on adultery
Guilty of adultery, concubinage, or bigamy
The wife reported to authorities that her husband was allegedly having an illicit relationship with another woman, whom he met up with on that day.
Police gathered information that the man in question entered a room rented by his mistress’ uncles in Lower Guiwanon, Brgy. Poblacion.
Upon the arrival of policemen to the area, they requested the owner for access to the room.
When the room was opened, both suspects were caught naked. They hurried to wear their clothes again after sensing the presence of the policemen.
The suspects were promptly arrested and brought to the Compostela Police Station, where they are detained as of this writing.
Law enforcers are preparing the necessary documents to file concubinage charges against both of them.
Compostela is a third-class municipality located approximately 31 kilometers north of Cebu City.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.