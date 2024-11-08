Undocumented Filipinos in US told: Leave voluntarily

MANILA – The Philippine Embassy in Washington DC on Friday urged Filipinos staying illegally in the United States to leave voluntarily ahead of the incoming Trump administration’s expected crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said 250,000 to 300,000 Filipinos are at risk of being blacklisted or deported should President-elect Donald Trump proceed with his promise of mass deportation for undocumented immigrants.

“Some are not considered to be illegal, some already filed, but they are in limbo – meaning to say, they are waiting for their papers to pass through,” he said in a virtual briefing of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP).

PH ambassador’s advice

“My advice to many of our of our fellowmen who actually are still here but cannot get any kind of status, my advice is for them not to wait to be deported, because I can see that the administration of President Trump is really going to be very strict with the immigration policy that he intends to put in place.”

Romualdez warned that a foreign national, once deported, can never return to the US.

“At least if you leave, there is always the opportunity or the chance that you’d be able to file at the right time. Just follow the rules and regulations of the country – that’s the only way,” he said.

Still, the envoy said the number is relatively lower than other nationalities.

Filipino health care workers

He noted that the US continues to regard Filipino health care workers as essential to its workforce, saying many health service companies are asking the embassy for ways to increase the number of deployed Filipino nurses.

“That’s one sector that really gives a great image to the Filipino community here because the nurses are so much appreciated, and by every single one of them, from the president of the US all the way down to anyone working that has been able to have a Filipino nurse take care of them or their loved ones,” he said.

Guam

Romualdez said in Guam, there is also a great demand for construction workers from the Philippines.

“I’ve spoken to the governor and also to the representative from Guam, we’re working together trying to increase the number of those who can be brought to Guam,” he said. “They would prefer to have Filipino workers because they’re the best.”

Immigration was at the core of Trump’s presidential campaign, promising the reinstatement of border restrictions and the biggest deportation of undocumented migrants in US history.

Trump made a historic comeback to the White House after defeating Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a tight election on Nov. 5. (PNA)

