RAFI Center for Leaders Launches Virtual Learning Sessions

Organizations across the globe are quickly shifting to new ways of managing their businesses and workforce in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The safety of employees has become top priority as organizations have rolled out remote work arrangements. Business leaders are juggling to manage the fast-paced business transformations and effectively manage their people remotely.

As organizations focus on business continuity during the global COVID-19 outbreak, team and leadership development has become equally as important as focusing on redesigning business strategies in the new normal.

Global management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company reports that business leaders “can’t afford to put a capability on hold” during a crisis. As organizations take on the herculean task of reinventing their business strategies and designing their services, organizations are tasked to look at the learning and upskilling needs of their employees to respond to the shifting business game plan.

The Association of Talent Development (ATD) stresses the importance of leadership development at this time. “Good leadership is needed now more than ever to keep business moving forward and emerge strong from the current challenge,” the ATD reports.

In response to the growing need of developing “future-ready virtual leaders” who are responsive to the rapid changing business landscape, the RAFI Center for Leaders (RAFI CFL) has rolled out its first wave of Virtual Learning Sessions for organizations to avail.

“With our new learning experiences online, we would like to work with leaders and their teams to become future ready. We’re committed to help leaders harness their leadership skills through these challenging times,” shared RAFI CFL Executive Director Marie Sol Delantar-Gonzalvo.

As RAFI CFL enters the digital space of learning delivery, it remains committed to its promise of providing learning and development programs that equip and enable leaders and communities through world-class safe powerful learning experiences.

The Virtual Learning Sessions of the RAFI Center for Leaders features a Professional Series, which offers work effectiveness sessions such as the Work from Home Like a Pro and the Effective Virtual Meetings Hacks. The series also includes a leadership development session to help leaders understand the leadership challenges of the new normal and maximize their leadership skills for tough times such as the Leadership Conversations for Leaders in Service and Business as Unusual webinars. The series also puts a special focus on promoting awareness and wellbeing of teams and their organizations through its Resilient Me session.

The RAFI CFL also has a Youth Series that includes the Musta na YOUth? learning session, a resiliency course which allows youth leaders to reconnect with friends online and identify areas of support during the period of quarantine.

Facebook has also partnered with RAFI CFL in the delivery of its digital citizenship module. The Digital Tayo: Introduction to Digital Citizenship course covers key topics on safeguarding online privacy, safety and security, how to engage in respectful digital discourse, and discerning various types of online information.​

A special Safety Series is also available for school and business leaders. The PLANdemic learning session offers schools and businesses insights on the necessary re-entry guidelines and measures to ensure everyone’s safety as organizations enter new operations.

“While we are unable to use our facilities at the Kool Adventure Camp in Balamban, we continue to provide powerful learning experiences online. Our team of instructors have designed our new Virtual Learning Sessions in such a way that bring a level of engagement and learning online that is true to the RAFI Center for Leaders brand we all know and love,” shared Gonzalvo.

Virtual Learning Sessions webinars are now available for inquiry and booking. As a way of providing support to communities affected by the global COVID-19 crisis, the RAFI Center for Leaders will channel all proceeds of training programs to the Komunidad Kontra COVID-19 initiative of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

For more information on the RAFI Center for Leaders and its webinars, interested organizations may email [email protected] or visit the RAFI Center for Leaders Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kooladventurecamp.