Gwen says more elected officials, including mayor, involved in tigbakay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After the police raided a “tigbakay” or illegal cockfight in Daanbantayan town and identified at least seven elected officials involved, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said there remains more officials in the towns engaged in the illegal gambling activity, including a mayor in one of the province’s component towns.

Garcia, during a press conference on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, said reports have already reached her about the illegal cockfighting and betting activity involving high town officials.

According to the governor, the tigbakay activities participated by these officials are not the common sight in the barrios where random townsfolk join and bet.

Garcia said the illegal cockfighting activities held by these officials are “posher,” usually in private residences in order to “conceal” it from authorities.

“I am aware kinsa pa ning uban. Wa lang mo panghidakpi. Naabot na na nako. Naa gani mayor ani involved. Wa pa lang mo maapil kadakop. I’m warning you, ipadayon pa gani ni ninyo, because I will be working closely with the PNP, ipadakop ta gyud mo regardless og kauban mo nako or dili,” Garcia said

(I am aware of who else are involved but have not been nabbed yet. That already reached me. In fact, a mayor is involved. Maybe you have not been caught yet but I’m warning you because I will be working closely with the PNP, I will get you nabbed regardless if we are under the same party or not.)

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) recently named four municipal officials and three barangay captains who were allegedly among those who escaped from the raid on a tigbakay in Daanbantayan town, where 31 others were arrested.

Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, chief of PRO-7, earlier identified the elected officials as town Councilors Bernardito Luche (Daanbantayan) Buena Pontillas (Tuburan) and Moman Rivera and Abdon Cabahug (Borbon), and barangay captains Narciso Osabel (Maharuhay, Medellin), Arnold Arcipe (Dayhagon, Medellin), and Rodelo Diamante (Colonia, Tuburan).

Aside from illegal gambling charges that the PNP will file, Garcia said the Capitol will file a separate charge against the officials for violation of the provincial ordinances prohibiting cockfighting and other gambling activities during the community quarantine. /bmjo