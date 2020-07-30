Brgy officials in Cebu town among 58 arrested over ‘tigbakay’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Cebu province arrested on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at least 58 individuals, including at least two barangay officials, for engaging in illegal cockfighting (tigbakay in Cebu province).

The Provincial Intelligence Unit of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO-PIU) and the San Fernando Police Station raided at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday an illegal cockfighting arena in an isolated area of Barangay Tubod, San Fernando town.

Police Captain Efren Dela Cruz Diaz, chief of San Fernando Police Station, said they received reports from concerned citizens that cockfighting activities are being conducted there.

Based on initial police reports, at least two of the 58 individuals they apprehended turned out to be elected public officials. They were identified as Malou Dela Cerna Baringui-an, 43, a barangay councilor from Barangay Balungag, San Fernando, and Richard Mendez Alidon, 57, a barangay councilor from Barangay Tunghaan, Minglanilla.

“All of them, including the barangay officials, were caught in the act by our troops. Although some managed to flee the scene, including the owner of the cockpit arena identified as alias ‘Ubial’, most were arrested,” said Diaz in a mix of English and Tagalog.

San Fernando and Minglanilla are second-class municipalities located more than 20 kilometers southeast of the province’s capital Cebu City.

Diaz also told reporters they will be sending a recommendation to the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to lodge administrative cases against the village officials caught.

Police confiscated at least four dead fighting cocks, and P6,200 cash believed to be bet money.

Tigbakay, which usually draws and gathers people in one place, remained prohibited in Cebu province which is under a state of modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has already issued a stern warning against barangay officials in the province who planned to engage in illegal cockfighting activities. /bmjo

